Tech ME has partnered with World Connect to deliver digital skills training to 45 disadvantaged women that have been mostly affected by COVID-19 and its effect on their economy.

“Women ICTpreneurs Nigeria” that had 45 disadvantaged women were the recent beneficiaries of the project. The recipients were taught modern skills in web development and graphic design. To the amazement of the 45 disadvantaged women, Tech ME at the end of their training, assisted the beneficiaries to get jobs and internship positions in the areas of their skills.

READ ALSO:Akwa Ibom declares emergency on education sector, provides 28000 desks to schools

Speaking in this regard, the CEO of Tech ME, Mr. Jerry Odili explained the purpose of the gesture towards the disadvantaged women in the society.

He said: “This was a timely project and incredibly necessary considering the effects of COVID-19 in the past year on people’s jobs and finances.

”We decided to focus on young women because they are a group of people most affected in a crisis. This year, the project received its highest number of applications, almost double what we got during previous projects.

Our partner, World Connect, is particularly concerned about the betterment of marginalized groups.”