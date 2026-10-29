INEC moves to tackle electoral risks in Abia

INEC Chair, Joash Amupitan

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA — The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has stepped up preparations for the 2027 general elections, with efforts to identify and address potential threats to peaceful and credible polls in Abia State.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Prof. Sylvia Agu, disclosed this on Thursday in Umuahia at a stakeholder sensitisation workshop on Electoral Risk Management (ERM).

Agu said early identification of electoral threats, effective coordination and collaboration among stakeholders were critical to preventing disruptions and strengthening public confidence in the electoral process.

“Successful elections require deliberate preparation, effective coordination and the collective commitment of all institutions and individuals involved in the electoral process,” she said.

She urged stakeholders, particularly security agencies, to sustain their cooperation with INEC to ensure peaceful elections and strengthen democracy.

The Abia State Commissioner of Police, CP Wilfred Olutokunbo Afolabi, also reaffirmed the police commitment to credible elections.

Represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, DCP Ifeanyi Uzor, Afolabi said the police would protect election materials, provide security for National Youth Service Corps members and ensure a safe environment for voters.

“The 2027 election will not be an exception. We have a renewed commitment from the Inspector-General of Police to ensure credible elections in 2027. That duty we must perform without fear or prejudice,” he said.

Also speaking, the INEC Administrative Secretary in Abia, Chief Ama Agwu, said the ERM framework would help identify, assess and manage security threats, political tensions, environmental challenges and operational difficulties capable of disrupting elections.

Agwu urged electoral officers to ensure that information gathered was accurate, verified and reflective of conditions on the ground to facilitate timely interventions.

Earlier, the Head of the Department of Planning and Monitoring, Mr Ogbuisi Robinson, said the workshop was designed to identify electoral risks specific to Abia, strengthen early-warning and response mechanisms, and promote evidence-based planning.

He said the exercise would also involve collaboration with the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES).

INEC officials, including Electoral Officers from all 17 local government areas in Abia, representatives of security agencies and other stakeholders attended the workshop.