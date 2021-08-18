.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Senator Samuel Anyanwu on Wednesday, pleaded with the leaders of the Imo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to restrain from sponsoring blackmail against each other on social media.

Anyanwu who represented the Imo East Senatorial District, made this appeal in Owerri while begging the aggrieved members not to abandon the PDP.

He said with the level of blackmail and insult among party leaders on social media, if not addressed it could bring down the party in the State.

On the issue of aggrieved members, he said: “Whatever that may be their reasons for leaving PDP can be resolved now that competent measure has been put in place, such dialogue can be effective if they can harken unto his clarion call and remain in the party. There are many benefits for those in PDP in the future, so there is a need for all hands to be on deck to actualize the dream.”

However, he “Condemned in strong terms the actions of some leaders of PDP in the state who engage individuals to blackmail and insult fellow party members on social media for their selfish interest, if not redressed is capable of pulling the party down.

“If members of the party continue to tour the same line of direction, it would be difficult for interested persons to join PDP having noted an internal crisis or infighting against devoted party stalwarts.

“I advise leaders and members of the party to pay less attention to their personal interests, what should be of importance to them is the way forward to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nigeria.”

