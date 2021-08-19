DCP Abba Kyari

Awaits IGP’s panel reports

By Mary Benson

The Police Service Commission, PSC has set up an in-house panel to study in detail, available documents related to the suspension of the former head of the Intelligence Response Team, IRT DCP Abba Kyari, who was indicted by a report of the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the United States.

This is just as it stated that it was still awaiting the Police investigative panel set up by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Alkali Baba Usman, on the matter.

The PSC panel, according to a statement issued by the Commission and signed by its Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, is expected to examine the facts of the allegations as contained in the FBI indictment.

The panel which was inaugurated by the Permanent Secretary/ Secretary to the Commission, Alhaji Abubakar Ismaila, is also expected to look at the extant rules as a means of keeping abreast of the matter pending the submission of the Report by the Police Investigative Panel.

The Panel is headed by the Director, Department of Police Discipline in the Commission, Bar. Tijani Mohammed has as its terms of reference; to gather and document relevant information on DCP Abba Kyari in view of his disciplinary matter and to analyze the information gathered and make appropriate recommendations to the Commission.

The statement read: “The Panel has started work while the Commission awaits the Report of the DIG Joseph Egbunike Police investigative Panel on the matter.

“The Report of the in-house Panel is expected to assist the Commission to make an informed decision when the Police Investigative Panel Report is submitted for the Commission’s consideration.

“The Commission had earlier suspended DCP Kyari, former Head, Intelligence Response Team, IRT, of the Nigeria Police Force. The suspension which took effect from Saturday, July 31st, 2021, is to subsist pending the outcome of the investigation in respect of his indictment by the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the United States.

“The Commission has also directed the Inspector General of Police to furnish it with information on further development on the matter for necessary further action”.