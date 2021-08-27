By Temisan Amoye

Man City vs Arsenal, The Etihad, 12:30 pm

Reigning champions Man City welcome Arsenal to the Etihad, a fixture which could realistically see the Gunners go into the international break with 0 points. Man City recovered from an opening day defeat at Spurs to hammer Norwich 5-0 on Matchday 2, but their opponents have endured a torrid start to the season. Losing 2-0 to Brentford and Chelsea.

Man City have won their previous three matches against Arsenal and will be looking to continue on that trajectory. Arsenal come into the fixture in 19th place, after losing their opening two matches. The Gunners found temporary relief in the 6-0 trouncing of West Brom in the EFL Cup, scoring their first goal of the season in that fixture. Pepe, Lacazette were all on song for the Gunners with Aubameyang grabbing a much-needed confidence boosting hatrick. The availability of the Arsenal trio in attack will have the fans hoping for a more improved performance when they take on the Cityzens.

Man City remain favourites, but Arsenal could spring a surprise as City will miss the services of De Bruyne who suffered an ankle injury.

Aston Villa vs Brentford, Villa Park, 3:00 pm

Tenth-place Aston Villa welcome impressive newboys Brentford to Villa Park in what could be a tricky tie. The Bees are yet to concede this season and find themselves in 8th place, but that could be undone this week, as Aston Villa have scored 13 goals in their last 5 games, with striker Danny Ings hitting the ground running, with two goals in two appearances since signing from Southampton.

Brentford havent lost to Aston Villa in their last 6 appearances, and could extend that record based on their impressive performances so far. Aston Villa would have to be fully focused and take their chances in order to avoid being stung by the Bees

Brighton vs Everton, AMEX Community Stadium, 3:00 pm

Brighton have been very impressive, this season, winning 2 in 2 this season. The Seagulls have carried on from last season, going unbeaten in their last five matches and find themselves in 4th place, though still early days. Brighton will be brimming with confidence when they welcome Benitez’s Everton, with French forward Neal Maupay playing an instrumental role scoring two so far this season, and is sure to be a constant thorn for an Everton defence that hasn’t kept a clean sheet in 6 games. A win for Brighton could see them go into the international break in top 4 spot.

Everton face a tricky trip to the AMEX Stadium, where Brighton are unbeaten in five games. But the Toffees haven’t lost to Brighton in their last three encounters, and have also been impressive, scoring 5 goals in two games this season, ranking third for for goals scored per match in the league. The Toffees will need their star forwards Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison to be clinical in order to take any points from the AMEX

Newcastle vs Southampton, St James Park, 3:00 pm

With two defeats in two for Newcastle, the Magpies find themselves in 18th place, and will be looking to avoid going int0 the break with 0 points. Lack of signings this window have seen them fail to sparkle, falling to West Ham and Aston Villa this season. Newcastle have conceded the most penalties this season (2) and have failed to score in their last two matches.

It could be a stern test for Newcastle, as they welcome Southampton who have fared slightly better, drawing with Man United last week. The Saints have struggled for goals in the league and will need to be clinical to defeat the Magpies, who have defeated Southampton in four of their last five encounters.

Norwich vs Leicester, Carrow Road, 3:00 pm

Norwich have experienced an early baptism of fire, drawn against Liverpool and Man City in their opening two games which they understandably lost 3-0 and 5-0 respectively. The Canaries picked up their first win in an impressive 6-0 win over Bournemouth in the League Cup, which would serve as a confidence boost when Leicester visit Carrow Road.

Leicester have struggled on the road, failing to win any of their last five away games, with the lastest coming on monday in the 4-1 loss to West Ham. Though the Foxes will be confident against a Norwich side that has conceded eight goals in two games and find themselves in 20th place on the log.

West Ham vs Crystal Palace, 3:00 pm

Table-topping West Ham coming off a 4-1 win over Leicester will be looking to continue their fine form when they welcome Crystal Palace to the London Stadium. The Hammers have been impressive, winning all two games and will be brimming with confidence against a Crystal Palace side who haven’t scored in their last three matches.

Crystal Palace come into the London derby on the backfoot, having failed to win in their last three games without scoring this season, and will be wary of a West Ham side who have scored eight goals in two games. Antonio and Benrahma were solid in the 4-1 win against Leicester, and will be vital to West Ham chances against the Eagles. A win for West Ham will see the Hammers maintain top spot, while a defeat for Palace could spell the beginning of a pressure mounting for new boss Patrick Vieira

Liverpool vs Chelsea, Anfield, 3:30 pm

Liverpool welcome Chelsea to Anfield in a cracking Saturday evening tie. Both teams have recorded two wins and find themselves in 2nd and 3rd spot respectively.

It promises to be an action packed game, with all eyes anticipating the battle between Van Dijk and Lukaku, and Klopp squaring up against Tuchel for the 15th time, coming out victorious in nine.

Chelsea won this fixture last season, courtesy of a Mason Mount strike. But the return of the fans to the stadium and a fully fit side, means Liverpool will pose a stronger threat to the European champions.

Vanguard News Nigeria