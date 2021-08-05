…As Lagos inaugurates 11-man taskforce

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Veterinary Council of Nigeria, on Thursday, warned all unregistered and illegal Veterinary outfits in the country to register with their various state committees within the next 60 days or face the full wrath of the law.

This happened on a day, Lagos State Government inaugurated 11-man taskforce on veterinary practice premises in furtherance of its red meat transformation agenda to ensure enhanced healthcare services.

Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya who inaugurated the taskforce in Alausa, Ikeja, when she received the Working Team from the Veterinary Council of Nigeria, explained that the force is expected to inspect, register and license veterinary premises that meet set requirements.

She noted that government was giving greater priority to the development of the red meat value chain through animal traceability, reactivation of control posts and quarantine at entry points in the state.

Olusanya, therefore, solicited the support and co-operation of the Veterinary Council of Nigeria towards the success of the State’s Red Meat Transformation Agenda, adding that the veterinary services directorate has a very critical role to play in this regard.

According to her, the inauguration came at a very appropriate time “when the state government is giving greater priority to the development of the entire red meat value chain through animal traceability, reactivation of control posts and quarantine at entry points in our state to detect diseased animals and moribund livestock, establishment of feedlots.”

Others include: “¹Upgrading of our abattoirs from slab slaughtering to mechanized abattoirs, carcass transportation through refrigerated vans and rehabilitation of our meat markets to international standard.

“For the Red Meat Transformation Agenda to succeed, veterinary services have a very critical role to play, hence the much needed support and co-operation of the Veterinary Council of Nigeria cannot be over emphasized,” Olusanya asserted.

She added that the state government had already put in place a standing committee which derives its power from the Veterinary Premises Authority Act of 1978 to aid the smooth operation and activities of the taskforce.

Olusanya stated that the committee had been able to officially renew and update the registration status of 30 veterinary clinics, 55 Veterinary Pharmacies and six veterinary pharmaceutical companies in Year 2020 through the Lagos State Private Veterinary Premises Registration Authority (PVPRA) adding that this was made possible by the synergy between state Veterinary Department and the Nigeria Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA), Lagos.

Commissioner said that so far, the registered veterinary premises figure stands at 26 Veterinary Clinics, 50 Veterinary Pharmacies, four Veterinary Ambulatory points, 22 Pet shops, six Veterinary Hospitals and two Veterinary Pharmaceutical companies with an estimated 500 private practicing veterinarians state-wide.

“As a result of this, we have been able to maintain an acceptable standard of veterinary service delivery amongst private practitioners; maintain strong and growing impact on anti-quackery and sharp practices in veterinary services delivery in Lagos State; upgrade and rehabilitate our Veterinary clinics at Ajah, Ikorodu and Badagry; equip and furnish our Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory at Agege with reagents, chemicals and diagnostic kits to aid the extent and scope of service at the laboratory as a referral veterinary laboratory; as well as procure veterinary Ambulance/Mobile Veterinary clinic.

“All these measures are expected to reflect positively in our overall disease surveillance, monitoring and control since a strong synergy exists between private Veterinarians and the State Government,” the Commissioner stated.

Earlier, the President, Veterinary Council of Nigeria, AIG, Dr. Aishatu Baju, noted that Lagos State was very strategic in the livestock industry in Nigeria as it holds the highest number of private veterinary premises and related industries in the country.

Baju added that as a result of the strategic nature of the state, the provision of veterinary services needed to be properly regulated in order to ensure that the state receive the best veterinary and other animal healthcare services.

She noted that she was aware of the commendable support that the livestock industry including veterinary services had been receiving from the state government over the years but however stressed the need for improvement.

“With the official inauguration of the State Veterinary Practice Premises Committee today, the Committee is empowered to register, profile and regulate all Veterinary Premises across the State. The Veterinary Council of Nigeria is in the process of digitalizing and geo-mapping of all Veterinary practices across the country. It is expected that the committee will be given all the support it needs to deliver on its mandate.

“Consequently, as we inaugurate this committee, we are calling on all unregistered and the illegal Veterinary outfits in the entire nation to register with their various State committees within the next 60 days or face the full wrath of the law.

“I wish to reiterate the readiness and willingness of the council to give full support to the activities of State Veterinary Practice Premises Committee including the enforcement of all necessary laws,” Baju stated.