TUC, NLC issue 14-day ultimatum over delayed implementation of CONHESS

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The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) and Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) have issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Federal Ministry of Health.

The unions said the ultimatum was issued over the delayed implementation of the report of the Technical Committee on the adjustment of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS), which was submitted in 2021.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by the TUC Secretary General, Mr Nuhu Toro, and the NLC Acting General Secretary, Mr Benson Upah, on Saturday in Abuja.

The unions demand the immediate implementation of the report of the Technical Committee on the adjustment of the CONHESS, which was submitted in 2021.

They said the report, chaired by the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, addressed salary distortions in the health sector.

“Health workers have waited long enough for over five years. The Ministry must act without further delay.

“Failure to implement the CONHESS report is a direct affront to organised labour and the hard-working health professionals who sustain the nation,” they said.

The unions described the continued delay as a deliberate act of injustice against health workers.

They stated that the non-implementation shows bad faith and institutional disrespect for organised labour.

The unions recalled that similar adjustments for the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) were implemented without delay.

According to them, the selective application of salary adjustments exposes the government’s insincerity and discrimination.

The unions highlighted repeated engagements and interventions that yielded no response from the Ministry of Health.

They warned that failure to act within the 14-day period will trigger nationwide industrial action.

“We have exercised restraint for years, but our patience has run out. The Ministry must act now.

“Should the government fail to implement the CONHESS report within the stipulated period, organised labour will mobilise all Nigerian workers for coordinated industrial action,” the unions said.

They added that industrial action could include mass protests, picketing of health institutions, and withdrawal of services across the country.

The unions said health workers’ labour sustains the nation and cannot continue to be ignored.

They added that bureaucratic excuses and promises without action will no longer be tolerated.

“TUC and NLC therefore place all affiliates, including state councils and the FCT, on red alert for mobilisation.”

They called on the government to avert avoidable industrial action by complying within the ultimatum period. (NAN)