By Theodore Opara

…hits 100km/h in 4.3 seconds

PORSCHE has upgraded the Macan model line with increased performance, sharper design and a new operating concept.

With the upgrade all three available versions now come with significantly more power than their predecessors. As the sporty flagship of the successful SUV line-up, the Macan GTS sits at the top of the range.

Its 2.9-litre V6 biturbo engine now delivers 324 kW (440 PS) – an increase of 44 kW (60 PS). With the responsiveness and power delivery typical of Porsche GTS cars, it completes the 0 to 100 km/h sprint in 4.3 seconds when fitted with the Sport Chrono package and reaches a top speed of 272 km/h. The Macan S is now also equipped with a 2.9-litre V6 biturbo engine that produces 20 kW (26 PS) more power than before, with 280 kW (380 PS).

This propels the vehicle from a standstill to 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds while it has a top speed of up to 259 km/h. A newly developed, turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 195 kW (265 PS) serves as the entry point to the Macan world. It completes the standard 0 to 100 km/h sprint in 6.2 seconds and reaches a top speed of 232 km/h. All engines are coupled to the seven-speed Porsche dual-clutch transmission (PDK) and the Porsche Traction Management (PTM) all-wheel-drive system.

The new Macan models also offer a wide suspension bandwidth, balancing maximum suspension comfort and dynamic sports car performance. The chassis has been optimised further: the Macan now responds with even more sensitivity and more directly to the driving situation and road conditions, giving the driver even better feedback via the steering wheel.

For this purpose, elements such as the damper characteristics of the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) have been re-adapted specifically for this model. It actively and continuously regulates the damping force for each individual wheel. PASM is available as an option for the Macan and is standard for the S and GTS models.

The Macan GTS now sets itself apart from the other derivatives even more than before with the now-standard sport air suspension, which lowers the body by 10 millimetres. The dynamic benefits of the new GTS are above all due to the fact that the air suspension is 10 per cent more rigid on the front axle and 15 per cent firmer on the rear axle compared with its predecessor.

The optional GTS Sport package further increases the dynamic potential of the car, with 21-inch GT design wheels with performance tyres, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus) and the Sport Chrono package.