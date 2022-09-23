Mercedes-Benz G-Class lovers can now have something different from their normal sport utility vehicle as renown refinement company Brabus adds yet another dimension to the all terrain conquering vehicle. The G-Glass now come in double cabin pickup that is even faster than the normal SUV, courtesy Brabus.

The broad range of BRABUS supercars now has a new and particularly special attraction: The German company accredited with the Federal Motor Transport Authority in Flensburg as a vehicle manufacturer presents a high-performance pickup in a class of its own with an output of 662 kW / 900 hp (888 bhp) and a top speed of 280 km/h (174 mph) – the BRABUS P 900 ROCKET EDITION “One of Ten.”

The basis is provided by a Mercedes-AMG G 63 fresh from the factory, which BRABUS transforms into an equally exclusive, extremely powerful and fast all-wheel drive vehicle with truck bed. The tailor-made rear-end module behind the four-seat cab has bedsides made from high-strength, ultra-light carbon.

The BRABUS WIDESTAR ROCKET EDITION widebody version with specially designed BRABUS Monoblock Z 24-inch hi-tech forged wheels featuring BRABUS Aero-Discs made from exposed carbon further amplify the spectacular looks. Technology partner Continental developed the fitting high-performance street tires for the pickup up to size 355/25 R 24 on the rear axle.

The BRABUS RideControl aluminum coilover suspension is another custom development. Thanks to the lowered center of gravity and the different levels of the damping selectable from the cockpit, it makes the handling significantly sportier and safer than one would expect of a pickup.

This enables the BRABUS P 900 ROCKET EDITION “One of Ten” to safely translate the superior power of its high-performance engine into driving fun par excellence at any time. The power is provided by the currently most potent engine from the world’s largest manufacturer-independent automotive tuner. The BRABUS ROCKET 900 V8 increased-displacement engine originates in the hi-tech engine shop of the company. After increasing the displacement to 4.5 liters, upgrading the twin-turbo system with specially developed high-end components, and calibrating of the electronic engine management system with custom maps, this powerplant puts out 662 kW / 900 hp (888 bhp) and produces a peak torque of 1,250 Nm (922 lb-ft), which is capped at 1,050 Nm (774 lb-ft) in the car.

