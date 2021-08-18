…Govs, NEC members may back Secondus for 2nd term
…Fayose, Oyinlola, others may contest
…Talks on zoning chairmanship premature, says deputy party scribe
…NWC meeting holds today to deliberate on convention planning c’ttee
…As Wike, Ikwuano, PDP caucus engage in verbal war
By Dapo Akinrefon, Deputy Regional Editor, South-West, Dirisu Yakubu, Davies Iheamnachor & Steve Oko
The NEC earlier scheduled to hold this week is now likely to hold next week.
The party leader, who is familiar with the workings of the party, said: “I am aware that some governors whose names we won’t disclose for now are solidly behind the chairman.
The governors are not working alone as leaders, drawn from the various organs of the party, are with him.
But it was not his fault that these people left. “Ask an average Nigerian; he or she will tell you that those governors who left have something to hide.
He said: “I can tell you that those clamouring for our chairman to continue want to push and abandon him.
There are, however, strong indications that the South-West may be gearing up towards producing the chairman of the party, if the convention planning committee decides to zone the position to the region.
Wike tackles Akobundu
In another twist, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State yesterday lambasted the National Organising Secretary of the PDP, Col. Austin Akobundu, retd, accusing him of destroying the party in Abia because of his selfish interest.Wike, who took the retired soldier to the cleaners when he featured on an AIT programme, accused Akobundu of chasing the lawmaker representing Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal Constituency, Mr. Sam Onuigbo, out of the PDP.
Both Akobundu and Onuigbo are from Ikwuano Local Government Area of Abia State but different political wards.
Wike, who expressed bitterness over selfish tendencies and greed of some NWC members, accused Akobundu of chasing Onuigbo out of PDP over his (Akobundu’s) alleged governorship ambition.He said: “All you want is you, you, you. How will you deny a National Assembly member his ward executive because you are running for governorship and you feel he may not likely support you?“
I mean a NASS member was denied his ward. I say ward executive, not even local government executive, and that guy has now left the party because you want to run for governorship and you believe he may not likely support you. For Christ’s sake, what is ward executive?
PDP needs new NWC to win 2023 polls —Wike
The point is this, the current NWC, as it is today, cannot lead the party to victory. Nobody has said they have not done well, one way or the other, but we are talking about the challenges ahead.
Stop advertising your ignorance, Ikwuano PDP caucus tells Wike
But in a swift reaction, the Ikwuano PDP caucus berated Wike, asking him to stop advertising his ignorance of the subject matter.
Chairman of the caucus, Rear Admiral Ralph Osondu, retd, said that Onuigbo was not chased out of the PDP by Akobundu but left the party on his own volition, probably on wrong advice.