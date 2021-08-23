Aminu Tambuwal

By Olasunkanmi Akoni & Juliet Umeh, LAGOS

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has said open grazing is obsolete and should be dumped totally.

Tambuwal, who said this on Monday at the 63 birthday lecture in honour of veteran journalist, author and activist, Mr. Richard Akinnola, in Lagos, noted that open grazing was no longer in vogue.

He equally spoke on the type of leadership Nigeria needs and the importance of decentralising the police structure.

Tambuwal spoke on “Security Challenges in Nigeria and its Implications for Sustainable Development”.

Delivering his address, the governor said: “Nigeria needs a leader that is versatile and one that has friends and associates across the length and breadth of the country.

“Nigeria needs a leader with a broad world view and not a parochial and provincial politician.

“We need an incorruptible leader, who understands that the best way to fight corruption is by personal examples and also by the building of strong institutions that can withstand shocks and manipulations.”

On grazing, he said: “I condemned and addressed this sometimes last year when I went to commission a project in Abia State.

“I said open grazing should be discarded as it’s no more in vogue. We need to re-orientate ourselves and live in modem realities.”

He also spoke on decentralisation of the police: “After reviewing extant constitutional provisions, it is clear that the main coercive forces of the nation are controlled by the Federal Government, ranging from arms and ammunition to defence, police, to the Armed Forces and others.”

