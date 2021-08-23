Ogbonnaya Onu

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu has called for improved synergy among Research institutes, Educational Institutes ( Universities, Polytechnics) and the Organised Private sector, in order to develop research findings into commercialized goods and services.

The Minister made this known when he visited the Ekulu Erosion site and PRODA training school in Enugu State at the weekend. Dr Onu said that the synergy would be supervised by the Federal Government and also provide a sustainable and enabling environment for the synergy to thrive.

According to him, the synergy will improve the overall socio-economic fortunes of Nigerians. He hailed the level of work done at the Ekulu erosion site and pledged that the project will be completed in no distant time.

Dr Onu further charged the management of Project Development Institute (PRODA) Enugu, to fulfil their mandate of converting their research findings into goods and services for Nigerians and the world.

He said PRODA must be involved with Research and Production, adding that when research findings are converted to goods and services, the nation would experience a socio-economic boom.

The Minister also added that The Federal Government will provide an enabling environment for Small and Medium Enterprises (SME’S) to grow into large enterprises and businesses, which in turn would employ more Nigerians and improve export earnings.

Earlier in his remarks, the overseeing Director-General of Proda, Engr. Dr Fabian C.Okonkwo acknowledged the intervention of the Hon. Minister thorough the Ecological Fund Office which arrested the erosion disaster from eating deep into the buildings of Ekulu Workshop.

Hence, he pledged the support of staff and management of the Institute to improve further in areas of inventions and innovations for greater productivity.

In other developments, the Federal Government has assured the Management and staff of the Project Development Agency (now Institute), PRODA, Enugu that proper investigation has been carried out on their disputed property with the Anambra state government, and that the property fully belongs to PRODA.

Dr Onu urged the management and staff of the institute to remain calm, as all rights of the property are vested by law on PRODA.

He further said that more discussions are ongoing between the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation and the Government of Anambra State.

He added that the Ministry will outline the benefits of PRODA being in charge of the property to the Anambra State Government.

