Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo has completed a sensational return to Manchester United twelve years after departing for Real Madrid for a then world-record fee.

The 5-time Ballon d’Or winner put pen to paper for an initial two-year deal with an option to extend for a further year.

Man United confirmed they had reached a deal to bring Ronaldo back to Old Trafford last Friday, following reports of noisy neighbours Man City making a move for the 36-year old forward.

The deal cost the Red Devils £12.9m and could further rise to £19.7m based on additional clauses. Ronaldo earned world-class status at Man United where he scored 118 goals in 292 appearances under former boss Alex Ferguson.

Ronaldo had appeared poised to join Manchester City last week before United made a late effort to tempt him back to Old Trafford, with Bruno Fernandes, Rio Ferdinand, and even Alex Ferguson – according to reports – speaking with the player to convince him to snub Pep Guardiola’s side.

Ferguson signed an 18-year-old Ronaldo from the Portuguese boyhood club Sporting CP in 2003, and that raw talent went on to establish himself as one of the finest players in Premier League history

