By Onozure Dania, Lagos

A nonagenarian, Ebenezer Otuniyi and two others, who allegedly obtained N11million, under false pretence, of selling some acres of land, were yesterday arraigned before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court sitting at Tinubu, Lagos Island.

Otuniyi alongside his son Adewale Otuniyi 45 and Samuel Otukomaya 38, were arraigned before Chief Magistrate Mrs B. O. Osusanmi.

The defendants whose, residential addresses were not given are facing a six-count charge bordering on conspiracy, obtaining by false pretence, stealing, malicious damage, forcible entry and breach of peace, preferred against them by the Police.

Prosecutor Supol Jimoh Joseph told the court that the defendants and others at large conspired to commit the offences.

He said that the incident occurred on October, 26,2020, at Museyo Town, Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos State.

Joseph said that the trio, obtained the sum of N11million, from G-Text Homes Nigeria, Ltd, under the pretence of selling some acres of land to the company at Museyo community, knowing well that the said land belongs to Derin Homes Nigeria Ltd.

The prosecutor said, ” The defendants forcibly entered the land which was in actual and peaceful possession of Ademola Adegoke Azeez, of Derin Homes Nigeria Ltd”.

” They willfully and unlawfully damaged the demarcating poles and concrete rest erected by Derin Homes Nigeria Ltd and conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace,” Joseph said.

According to the Prosecutor, the offences committed is punishable under Sections 411,52,350,314 (1) (b) (2) and (3 ), 287 and 168 (d) of the criminal laws of Lagos State 2015.

However, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

The defendants’ lawyer, Mr Taofik Jimoh, urged the court to grant the defendants bail in liberal terms.

Consequently, Magistrate Osusanmi, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N300,000 each, with two sureties each in like sum.

The Magistrate ordered that they must produce evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State government and have their addresses verified.

Meanwhile, the 90year-old- defendant, was released on self recognition.

The case was adjourned till September 3, 2021, for mention.