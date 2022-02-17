Two men, Daniel Olayemi, 22, and Ibrahim Mohammed, 40, who allegedly stole car parts valued at N1.1 million, on Thursday appeared in an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court.

Olayemi is facing trial for stealing, conspiracy and malicious damage; while Mohammed is being tried for receipt of stolen items.

The duo, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Insp. Jimah Iseghede, told the court that the defendants committed the offences between April 2021 and Feb. 13, at Plot 3, Block D, Apapa/Oshodi Expressway, Orile.

ALSO READ: Oldest Kaduna Imam dies at 130, survived by 26 children, 290 grandchildren, over 200 great-grandchildren

He alleged that Olayemi had stolen two brainboxes of two coaster buses, two motor pumps, a car battery, a top cylinder of a Hiase bus all valued at N1.1 million; while Mohammed was found in possession of the stolen items belonging to Schroeder Company Ltd.

He said the offences contravened Sections 287, 328, 339 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The magistrate, Mrs O.O. Ikobayo, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties each in like sum.

She adjourned the case until March 3 for hearing.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria