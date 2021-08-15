A political group, Tinubu Vanguard, on Sunday called on Nigerians to emulate the patriotic and detribalised nature of President Muhammadu Buhari and that of the APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu.

This, it said, would enhance national unity and cohesion.

“Nigerian youths should emulate the synergy and cordial relationship between Buhari and Tinubu as recipes for national unity and peaceful coexistence,’’ its Director-General, Dr Johnny Benjamin, said in a statement issued in Abuja.

He said President Buhari should be specially commended for taking out time to check on Tinubu, who was recuperating in London.

Benjamin also commended Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and other Nigerians, who had shown concern for Tinubu’s wellbeing.

“We commend Mr President, the governor of Lagos State and other prominent Nigerians who took time from their tight schedules to check on the APC national Leader in London.

“We particularly appreciate Mr President for displaying exceptional care and concern for all Nigerians across ethnic, religious and political divides,’’ he stated.

Benjamin also condemned rumours in some sections of the media which suggested that Tinubu had a surgery and died. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria