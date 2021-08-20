Professor Yemi Osinbajo

Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo has affirmed that Nigeria will get a new beginning.

He stated this while featuring virtually at the ongoing 25th Annual Convention of the Redeemed Christian Church of God – The Americas themed: New Beginning.

Professor Osinbajo, who is also a pastor in RCCG, cited the biblical story of Nathaniel who doubted whether any good thing could come out of Nazareth, and declared with optimism that despite people doubting if anything good would come out of Nigeria, the country will experience a new beginning.

According to him “today, many men are saying the same about our nation Nigeria, even men of God, but this is the textbook case of how God works, He is set to give Nigeria a new beginning.”

Osinbajo stated that “in the midst of current travails, the God of new beginnings is about to change our story. He is about to do something new. Weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning.”

The Vice President went further to say that the ideal person ready for a new beginning is one who requires the strength of God to show forth in their weakness.

He observed that “God did not create us to be independent of Him, He did not endow us with the strength to succeed without Him.”… the God of new beginnings did not create us to be self-sufficient. We need Him.”

Osinbajo spoke at one of the sessions of The Americas Convention of the RCCG featuring the General Overseer of the Church, Pastor E. A. Adeboye, his wife, Pastor Folu Adeboye, the Continental Overseer of the Church in the American Continent, Pastor James Fadel and other guest speakers drawn from around the world.

The Convention of the RCCG in the US is reported to be the largest gathering of Nigerians anywhere in the US, Canada, and Southern and Central American countries.

Vanguard News Nigeria