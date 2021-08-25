The Defence Headquarters has cautioned against misinformation by the media, regarding the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate attack by unknown gun men on the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Kaduna on Tuesday.

The Director of Defence Information, Maj.-Gen. Benjamin Sawyerr, gave the warning in a statement on Wednesday, in Abuja.

Sawyerr dismissed reports that personnel that were manning the CCTV monitoring room, were sleeping when the bandits attacked the officers’ residential quarters, killing two officers and abducted one other officer.

He said that the Armed Forces of Nigeria as a professional force consisted of highly trained personnel who were dedicated to their duties of protecting lives and property of all Nigerians.

He disclosed that the NDA authorities, acting on the directive of the Chief of Defence Staff, had constituted a board of enquiry to ascertain the remote and immediate cause(s) of the breach of security at the academy.

He added that the military high command would sanction any personnel found culpable and prevent such occurrence in the future.

While stressing that the allegation was untrue, Sawyerr challenged the particular media to publish forthwith a verifiable proof of personnel sleeping during the incident.

According to him, it is, therefore, imperative to caution the media to guide against being used as a propaganda tool by enemies of our dear country.

“It should not consciously or unconsciously collaborate with these unscrupulous elements, to spread unverified stories on the unfortunate event that occurred at the NDA, Kaduna, while tarnishing the good image and reputation of personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) in the eyes of the civil populace.

“Let me also assure that we shall continue to update the public as events unfold, as we are all aware that the search and rescue of the abducted officer is still on.

“Troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria will continue with its operations to ensure that all those involved in the dastardly act are brought to justice,” he said. (NAN)

