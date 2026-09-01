‘I’ve lost a true friend, associate,’ Wike mourns Dan Orbih

By Omeiza Ajayi

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has described the death of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP National Vice Chairman (South-South), Daniel Orbih, as painful, saying he has lost a true friend and political associate.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, on Tuesday in Abuja, Wike described Orbih as “a friend indeed.”

Orbih passed away on Monday, 31 August 2026. He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Florence Orbih; his children, Miss Winifred Anwosiobor Orbih and Dr. Mildred Omonemi Orbih; his brothers and sisters; as well as other members of the extended family.

Describing the death as the “fall of one of the biggest trees in the political forest of Edo State,” Wike said the late PDP stalwart would be missed by all who knew him.

He said, “I have lost a friend and a committed political ally. Dan Osi Orbih was everything anyone could desire in friendship and political associate. But we can’t question God, He gives and He takes.”

The minister extended his condolences to the Orbih family over the loss, describing the deceased as a man of faith.

“On behalf of myself, my family and political associates, I commiserate with the family of Chief M.C.K. Orbih, on the demise of Chief Dan Orbih, a good friend, a great politician, and a man of faith in the Almighty God,” he said.