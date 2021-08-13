By Dapo Akinrefon

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, on Friday, described the death of the first son of late fiery lawyer and activist, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, Mohammed as shocking, adding that death had robbed the family of a brave scion of the Fawehinmi dynasty.

Adams, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, said the news of Mohammed ‘s death came like a wild fire, especially, at a time when the young man was doing everything that was possible to sustain the legacies of his erudite father.

He said: “Muhammed was a man of courage like his father, the late Gani Fawehinmi, he was up and doing and very determined to sustain the legacies of his father. Even with his condition, he wore the big shoe of his late father and was able to keep the memories of alive as an activist and social crusader. Muhammed never waivered in sustaining the numerous legacies of the late Gani Fawehinmi, especially, the law firm and its various publications which the erudite lawyer was noted for in his life.

“We will all miss him because he was the heir of the Fawehinmi family, representing justice and fairness, especially to the poor and the downtrodden.”

