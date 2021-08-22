Man United stumble in 1-1 draw with Southampton

Man United striker Mason Greenwood celebrates his goal in the 1-1 draw with Southampton on Matchday 2 of the 2021-22 English Premier League at The Saint Mary’s Stadium, Southampton, England. Photo: Reuters

By Temisan Amoye

Man United shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw against Southampton on Matchday 2 of the English Premier League.

The Red Devils travelled to the South coast where they had to battle from behind to earn a draw with the Saints despite dominating possession and creating more chances.

Southampton almost took an early lead in the 1st minute, captain James Ward-Prowse’s 35-yard freekick looked destined for goal, but De Gea made a fine save to keep the Saints at bay.

Pogba hit the bar in the seventh minute, with the rebound falling to Anthony Martial who fluffed his shot, giving Salisu the opportunity to make a goal-line clearance.

Southampton broke the deadlock in the 30th minute, courtesy of a Fred own goal. Striker Che Adams and Moussa Djenepo linked up outside the box, with Adams firing a low strike towards goal which took a heavy deflection off the Brazilian midfielder.

Man United’s Fernandes talked himself into a booking for dissent. The midfielder was adamant he was fouled in the build-up to the Southampton goal.

Southampton almost doubled their lead before halftime, new signing Livramento made a great run down the right-wing, skipping past United’s defenders before releasing a low cross into the box, but striker Armstrong failed to get on the end of the cross.

Southampton made a half-time change, with Theo Walcott subbed off for Jan Bednarek.

Man United had a penalty shout turned down in the 48th minute, with VAR showing a Pogba shot struck Salisu’s body instead of his arm.

Man United finally had their goal in the 55th minute courtesy of a Mason Greenwood strike. Pogba exchanged a quick one-two pass with Fernandes, before flicking the ball to Greenwood, who buried the ball underneath McCarthy to pull the Red Devils level.

New signing Jadon Sancho was introduced in the 59th minute in place of Martial who had a quiet afternoon.

Man United continued to pepper the Saints goal, with Pogba going close with a 59th-minute strike, only to see his effort sail wide of the post. Sancho found Greenwood with a cross, but the strikers headed effort was off target.

McCarthy was called into action almost immediately, denying United a second goal, making a fine save to keep the Saints level.

Southampton had a huge chance to take the lead, but Armstrong couldn’t beat De Gea after being released on goal by Adams in the 74th minute.

It remained level-pegging till the final whistle, with Man United, left to rue missed chances. But the result would serve as a boost for Southampton as they picked up their first point of the season, with their sights set on a trip to St. James Park, where they face Newcastle United.

