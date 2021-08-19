JUST IN: Rivers university in panic as gunmen kill 400 level student

Police nab suspect, launch manhunt others

By Davies Iheamnachor

There is pandemonium in Rivers State University, RSU, as gunmen kill a 400-level student of the institution.

The victim whose name could not be ascertained at press time was a student in the Engineering Faculty of the university.

It was gathered that the victim was shot dead in a canteen within the premises of Management Science, where he had some nice time with friends.

A source, who gave his name simply as Emmanuel, disclosed alleged that a 2nd-year student from Management Department was among the suspects that killed the engineering student.

Emmanuel also noted that the victim was shot point-blank in the head, adding that the incident happened around 9 am Thursday.

He said that the killer students were on the move to pull out of the crime seven before the security operative arrested the 2nd year management student believed to be involved in the killing.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of the Rivers State Police Command, SP Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the incident said police has launched a manhunt to arrest other fleeing suspects.

Omoni said: “I can confirm the incident this morning at Rivers State University. One of the suspects who killed him has been arrested.

“The Commissioner of Police has launched a manhunt on the fleeing suspects. They will be fished out. There is calm in the school. We have restored normalcy.”

