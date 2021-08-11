By Sam Eyoboka

NIGERIA is about to witness a revolution involving divine judgment against the enemies of the nation and the Church, according to the Shepherd Superintendent of Household of God Church and former presidential candidate, Rev. Chris Okotie.

In a release he issued yesterday after he published a fiery video now running on Youtube: (The truth about T.B. Joshua https:youtu.be/KCIX8izq_Zs) concerning what amounts to his last words on late Temitope Balogun Joshua, Rev. Okotie, who’s the Shepherd Superintendent of the Household of God Church, Oregun, Lagos, explained his position on the Joshua saga and why he had to take on God’s enemies at this time:

“Necessitated by a desire to put closure on the TB Joshua brouhaha, I have articulated the divine revelation concerning one of the most deceptive and insidious personifications of Satan’s end time agenda. T.B Joshua is arguably one of the most lucid images of the Antichrist whose unveiling is imminent.

“The success of the T.B Joshua’s deceptive contrivance is indicative of the universal influence of the one that is to come. The deception will be so compelling and pervasive that even the elect would require the grace of God to stay afloat in the sea of his blasphemous attempt to enthrone Satan in the entire world.

“I have also promulgated the decree of almighty God in his final warning to religious charlatans, false prophets, false prophetesses, and self-styled ministers of the gospel. The day of the vengeance of our God has fully come to Nigeria. We are about to witness the greatest divine judgment upon those who have become enemies of the church and our nation.

“Nigeria is a client nation for God. We are at the cusp of a complete revolution beginning with the destruction of satanic structures and entities that have channeled satanic powers into the church and the nation. The fiery furnace of God’s judgment has intensified its combustible capacity seven times over and now approaches Nigeria”.

