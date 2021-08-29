By Gabriel Olawale

Fast rising Afro-beat act, Jerro B is seeking to continue his successful music run this year with another amazing song titled “Owo” (Money).

On this song, Jerro B sought to work with a female artiste with track record of meaningful and inspirational music, Teni to add more magical vocal touch to the song.

While speaking in a recent interview, Jerro B revealed that his forthcoming single, “Owo” is an inspirational song for his fans worldwide, adding that his decision to feature Teni on the song is born out of the personal love he has for her style of music.

“I have always loved Teni as an artiste. She is very versatile, an artiste that can do well on different vibes. When I was recording “Owo,” my head couldn’t stop thinking about what Teni did on “Uyo Meyo”, that song was amazing.

“So, I told my manager, I want to feature Teni on this song and we made it happen,” he said.

According to Jerro B, working with Teni on the song “Owo” was a decision he was proud to have made because the song is already sounding like a hit.

Meanwhile, Jerro B also revealed that he is currently working hard on his forthcoming EP which will also feature other Superstars.

“My Debut EP will be out very soon. I implore all my fans to keep their fingers crossed. Will definitely make them proud. I have invested so much into this project, so, it’s definitely going to be off the hook.”

His forthcoming single “Owo,” featuring Teni is coming after the success of his previous track, “Ori” which, was released few months ago and a pacesetter for body of work that will follow later in the year.

You could recall that the song “Ori” brought a lot of spotlight on Jerro B’s talent and the anticipation on social media is already high for his forthcoming single “Owo” with Teni.

Jerro B has however assured fans that the song “Owo” featuring Teni which will be dropping any moment from now will blow many minds.