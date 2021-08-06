Jared Scott leads a busy life. He has a wife and son. He also has a successful career as a musician, public speaker, and entrepreneur. He recently shared how to build your daily schedule for optimal results.

For Jared, the key to success with your schedule comes down to your starting point. He acknowledges that if you focus on work, it is hard to fit other things in. Maybe you won’t think you have time for a therapist or to exercise. Or maybe you won’t have time for your self-care activity, whether that is reading, sports, or something else. But if you start the other way around, you will have success.

Jared suggests starting to build your schedule with your needs in mind. Start by scheduling the appointments and activities for your mental and physical health. Then, fit your work in around those things. As Jared explains, not following this rule costs you “time, money, and resources.” By following it, you learn that “Taking care of yourself is what makes taking care of others and your business possible.”

This prioritization of yourself before your work schedule is important. It is also something that Jared had to learn over time. As he says, “I would help others, but never take time to help myself.” In the past, he has passed out from exhaustion due to working too hard. He has also had panic attacks and anxiety attacks. Over time, Jared Scott learned that he needs to take care of himself to be able to help others. Now, he makes sure to build his schedule with that in mind.

Everyone’s schedule will have slightly different priorities. The important thing, according to Jared, is to focus on keeping yourself physically and mentally healthy. For him, one of those priorities is to spend time with his son, Jayden. “Watching that little boy grow up” gives him “the willpower to continue this journey and continue to help people.”

Jared Scott was not always good at balancing his schedule. In the early days of his career, he would push himself too hard. His schedule would prioritize others, leaving no time for self-care. He helped others but did not practice what he preached. Over time, he has learned how to balance his schedule. He now focuses on his own self-care and the needs of his family first. Then, he adds in every action he can take to help others and his new nonprofit.