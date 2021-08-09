.

By Steve Oko

Despite the conflicting directives over the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, Aba the commercial capital of Abia State was Monday, totally shut down in total compliance with the order.

IPOB had penultimate week declared indefinite sit-at-home every Monday until its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is released, but Kanu’s younger brother, on Sunday, called for the suspension of the sit-at-home order citing the ongoing National Examination Council, NECO as a reason for the soft-pedalling.

But IPOB in a swift response through its Media and Publicity Secretary Emma Powerful, countered Kanu’s family, insisting that the sit-at-home order is sacrosanct.

All major markets in the commercial city including Ariaria International market, Ekeoha Shopping Centre, Ahia Ohuru, Cemetery Road Market, and others were completely shut down.

The ever-busy Milverton Avenue in Aba harbouring a Luxury bus park was a ghost of itself while the streets were totally deserted.

Banks in the city were also under lock and key while schools were deserted both by pupils and teachers.

Roads were virtually empty except for the occasional movement of vehicles on essential duties.

No security agents were sighted on the road in Aba.

But unlike Aba, there was partial compliance in Umuahia the capital city as some shops in the metropolis opened for business.

There were also vehicular and human movements although not in full scale.

Banks in the city did not however open for business except customers who made their transactions through their Automatic Teller Machines, ATMs.

Orie Ukpa relief market was also open but not in full swing as witnessed on a normal day.

When our Correspondent visited the Umuahia North Local Government Secretariat, workers were seen at the premises.

Some streets in Umuahia were however empty as some youths were found playing football on Ibeku Road by Item Street.

A convoy of a police team was also sighted patrolling major streets in Umuahia on a show of force.

But there was no incident of violence or confrontation in any part of the state so far.

A resident of Umuahia, Mazi Ogbonnaya Nwakodo said “the sit-at-home is worth it.”

“People are saying ‘release Nnamdi Kanu. He has not committed any crime as far as I am concerned.

” The exercise is a signal that Kanu is not alone. He is a hero for the masses. We trust him more than the unreliable political leaders who can sell us for their selfish interests.

” This protest will continue until he is released. Despite the huge cost, we are ready to sustain the agitation until he is released.

Vanguard News Nigeria