By Musa Sokoto

The wanton Killings and abduction of innocent people by bandit and other criminal gangs had prompted Sokoto state Government to convey stakeholders meeting of who’s who in the security matters of the state.

The state commissioner for careers and security Colonel Garba Moyi matters retired while highlighting efforts made by the state government to contain the challenge of in security in the state said government has provided logistics and other working tools to security outfits in the state.

He said the state government provided 470 vehicles and 370 motorcycles for daily patrol and surveillance of movements of bandits and other criminals terrorizing the people of the state.

The retired colonel who served in the Niger Delta during his military career also said 50 trucks loads of Rice and other foodstuffs were made available to citizens of the state who for fear of bandits attacked fleed the state to found refuge in Maradi Niger republic.

According to Moyi 260 houses were also allocated to the officers and men of the 8 Division Nigerian Army as part of the state’s government effort to ease their accommodation challenge .

He said allowances were also made available and paid to all security personnel who were on daily patrol of the bandit prone local government areas of the state.

Governor Tambuwal while rouding up the meeting set up a committee under the chairmanship of the Sultan Alhaji Muhamnadu Sa’ad Abubakar III to deliberate and come up with a resolution on how best to tackle security challenge in the state which would be finally tendered before President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the stakeholders consultative meeting has come at a better time when all heads of security outfits and chairmen and members of various security committees at the National Assembly were in attendance including members of the state Assembly and state executive councils.

Former Governor of the state Attahiru Bafarawa who was in attendance presented his good will message while calling on stakeholders to braseup for the challenge ahead.

” we have to be sincere to ourselves and tell each other the bitter truth avoid politicizing the issue of security” says Bafarawa

” we have suffered so much and we have lost our love ones and the economy of our rural populace have been crippled and it will take years to recover. ” Bafarawa stated ,

” Security matter is not something that can be discussed in public, it should be made out of public ears and eyes. Whoever has something to contribute should put it in writing and in form of memorandum to be presented to the commitee when it comnence sitting , ” The former governor advised.

In his contribution, the state NBA chairman Barrister Sambo Muhammad said the representative of the victims of the attacks should be made a member of any committee to be established by the state government.

He said by so doing the internally displaced persons (IDPs) would feel a sense of belonging and it would make to them to believe that government is really concern about their predicaments .