*Ratify Umeoji, Orogbu candidature

By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

AHEAD of the Anambra State governorship election fixed for November, a major political realignment is currently ongoing within the All Progressives Grand Alliance,APGA.

To this end, a joint strategic meeting of Imo and Anambra State chapters of the party was held on Saturday in Awka.

The joint meeting which was chaired by Imo State APGA Chairman, Chief Chibuike Ogbonna and hosted by his Anambra State counterpart, was meant to devise strategies that will lead to the party’s victory in the forthcoming governorship election.

All APGA stakeholders in the two states attended the meeting which was presided over by the chairman of the party in Imo State, Chibuike Ogbonna.

All chairmen of the party in all the local governments in the two states attended the all-important meeting.

At the end of the meeting, all the critical stakeholders pledged their loyalty to Jude Okeke as the party’s national chairman and disowned Victor Oye.

They also ratified the choice of Chukwuma Umeoji as the party’s candidate in the election just as they endorsed Prof. Lilian Orogbu as Umeoji’s running mate for the election.

According to the party’s stakeholders, there is no going back on the candidature as they vowed to work hard to ensure their victory in the election.

To achieve this noble objective, the stakeholders are set to announce a joint campaign council to help strengthen the party ahead of the lifting of the ban on political campaigns by the Independent National Electoral Commission.