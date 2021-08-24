I'm PDP's authentic acting national chairman ― Akinwonmi

Says no victor, no vanquish

By Dirisu Yakubu

Yemi Akinwonmi

Three hours after the departure of Nazif, Yemi Akinwonmi made a grand entry into the Wadata Plaza, the national secretariat of the PDP.

Accompanied by the 2019 governorship candidate of the party in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, Akinwonmi said providence has bestowed on him the leadership of the party.

While declaring that there is no victor, no vanquish, Akinwonmi called on the party faithful to join hands with him in piloting the affairs of the party.

“I am a man of peace, not a man of crisis. PDP has a good succession order. There is order here. The chairman is followed by the deputy national chairman one (South), followed by the deputy national chairman two (north),” he said.

Referring to the meeting earlier presided over by deputy national chairman (North) of the party, Senator Sulaiman Nazif, the acting national chairman said “everything conducted while I was not here is null and void. At the appropriate time, we will call on a meeting of the National Executive Committee, NEC, and the Board of Trustees, BoT.

He added that he played no part in the fate that befell Secondus.

Reminded that Nazif had in his absence described him as incapacitated, Akinwonmi pointed out that “Sickness is not a friend of anybody. I was on my way to Wadata Plaza when I had a stroke in my car. I was at the Cidacrest Hospital for three months. Anybody can be sick but I am getting back and better. It was not my making to be sick. In the past, I could not stand up but I stoop up singing the national anthem here this afternoon.

“It is wrong for people to start making reference to my ill health. Anybody can be sick but I am getting better now,” he said.

Also speaking, the national secretary of the party, Ibrahim Tsauri said no faction exists in the NWC, adding that Nazif only presided over the meeting of the working committee earlier because Akinwonmi was not present at the time.

“NWC was one under Secondus and there was no division. We are here to adopt the doctrine of necessity. PDP is a law-abiding party, with people of integrity and respect. PDP is the only political party in Nigeria today. We never changed our name, we never changed our logo.

“Yesterday (Monday), we were faced with something very challenging, which we never expected. We have no other option but to accept the order of the court. There are people that took this matter to court. We have given the judgement to our lawyers to study,” he stated.

