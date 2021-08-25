IBOM ICON Hotel & Golf Resort has organized a 2-week Summer camp for the Iconites Kids Club. The camp officially kicked off on Monday, 16th of August 2021 and will end on Sunday the 29th of August, 2021.

This year’s theme is Learn, Create, Connect, Repeat. Ibom Icon has partnered with Voice of Education Africa, a non-government organization educational outfit, and Chico Kings Entertainment, a popular animation company in Akwa Ibom, to come up with a program that is educative yet entertaining. The summer camp was designed to teach the club members life skills while rejuvenating from the just concluded school session.

The Camp commences at 10.00 A.M and ends at 4.00 P.M. The morning sessions are normally interactive training sessions on topics such as financial intelligence, creative writing, etiquette, teen psychology, whereas afternoon sessions are jampacked with activities like golfing, tennis, swimming, dance lessons etc. The hotel offers a tea break with snacks as well as a kiddie’s buffet lunch for the campers.

To crown it all up, IBOM ICON Hotel & Golf Resort has given six complimentary slots to children from the three host communities of Uruan, to participate in the summer camp.

The camp will conclude with a pool party where the children will showcase all that they have learnt, with the best performers receiving awards. The hotel is so far impressed with the turn out and hopes to make the Iconites Kids Summer Camp an annual event every August as children break for the summer holidays