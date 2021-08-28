Godson Umeh’s pent house showroom is located in the heart of London, beautifully overlooking the city. In the showroom, ideas of Godson’s clients are brought to life.

This room which is detailed to its teeth is also fully equipped with in house designers who knows all about making master pieces , working together to bring the creative ideas of the client to life while serving it on a platter of Diamond which is the most elegant precious stone in the world.

The showroom has stars showered on the ceiling similar to the interior of a Rolls Royce wraith car to make your time spent in the showroom feel magical with the stellar scene right above your head.

Artworks are generously displayed in an attractive way in different strategic spots giving the spacious showroom a homely feeling. There’s also a bar located in the showroom which offers a wide range of premium lagers, beers, spirits and wines to keep everyone in a relaxed atmosphere and also a VIP lounge for exclusive clients who seek after the best jewelry experience on this planet.

You also get direct access to current trends from other clients’ perspectives during interactive sessions. The direct immersion in the environment with our products is inspiring and leaves a lasting impression. At the same time, you can benefit from expert advice from experienced jeweler Godson Umeh in a relaxed atmosphere. In addition, you can look forward to great exhibition merchandise and unique custom-made products with very unique aesthetics.

You can also book your appointments to discuss and plan out how to carry out a design you have already or to ask for suggestions pertaining to something of your choice with Godson Umeh. These appointments can be booked Online.

For jewelry retailers, it’s not enough to just buy the most beautiful, unique and attractive jewelry items and put them in a display case. The key to selling any item to make profits is by finding the right ways to display them, having a story for each particular piece of jewelry and displaying them to your clients who would be swooned by their attractive nature.

At Godson’s pent house showroom, we’ve got the right jewelry display sets, jewelry display mannequins, jewelry display trays amongst others to stylishly attract potential clients by advertising the jewelry the right way.

There are also lots of jewelry display types by materials like burlap jewelry display, wood jewelry display, acrylic jewelry display amongst others, these tend to give the jewelry some sort of timeless, exotic and transparent feeling to the eyes of the beholder. Simple but yet elegant with every touch of class you can imagine.