FTX derivatives exchange kickstarts crypto tour in Asaba

FTX, one of the world’s leading crypto exchanges has commenced a 5 city African tour that will bring industry leaders and crypto enthusiasts together to discuss the future of money.

On Saturday the 21st of August, the city of Asaba, Delta state, played host to dozens of crypto traders, professionals and enthusiasts, for the first leg of the FTX Africa Crypto Tour.

Visitors to the event which was held at Golden Tulip Hotel, Asaba, were able to brush up on their crypto skills and knowledge in addition to understanding how to navigate the FTX Pro App.

Learners were joined by resident FTX Ambassador, John Melekwe, Human capacity development consultant, Business Blessing Ejedoh Gerald and lecturer Viano Efe, amongst many others. They were on hand to take participants through career opportunities in the crypto space, how to use the FTX app, Defi, blockchain, technical analysis and so much more.

“We were impressed with the turnout in Asaba, but most importantly the enthusiasm shown by the guests. Our mission at FTX is twofold – to build the best derivatives exchange and to help move this space toward becoming institutional.

“We are strong believers in education, and we have been actively collaborating and engaging in dialogue with players in the ecosystem.” said Adebayo Juwon, the Business Development manager of FTX (Africa)

FTX is a cryptocurrency exchange built by traders, for traders.

FTX offers innovative products including industry-first derivatives, options, volatility products and leveraged tokens. They strive to develop a platform robust enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.

The FTX Africa Crypto Tour will visit several African cities and provide people the opportunity to improve their knowledge on crypto trading, while bringing industry leaders and crypto enthusiasts together to discuss cryptocurrency and blockchain.

The next stop for the Tour is slated to hold in Enugu, sometime in September.