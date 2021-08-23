By Demola Akinyemi

Four unknown gunmen on Monday kidnapped a middle age man in his farm located at Tafa village near Ballah town in Asa local government council area of Kwara state.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the victim popularly called “Alhaji Elefo” was kidnapped on his farm where he went to do some farm works.

The incident it was gathered happened around 3.00 p.m and the police and local vigilantes were said to be on the trail of the kidnappers.

Sources closed to the village told journalists in Ilorin that, the kidnappers who carried out the act were said to be four in numbers and that they invaded the victim farm and took him away.

Sources added that, the kidnappers were said to have been armed with gun and other dangerous weapons when they invaded the victim village .

Contacted, the state police command Public Relations Officer(PPRO) Mr. Okasanmi Ajayi said he was yet to get the details at press time.

He said, ” I am yet to get the report of the incident from Divisional Police Officer(DPO) of Asa local government where the incident happened”.

But, a senior police officer from the state police command who sought anonymity confirmed the incident saying that, ” We are working round the clock to ensure the victim get freedom from the kidnappers”.

Recall that some 29 travellers along Omu-Aran axis in Irepodun local government council area of the state were kidnapped two weeks ago before they were released after paying ransom to their abductors.