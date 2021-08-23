gunmenBy Demola Akinyemi 

Four unknown gunmen  on Monday kidnapped a middle age man in  his farm located at Tafa village near Ballah town in Asa local government council area of Kwara state.  

Vanguard reliably  gathered that the victim popularly called “Alhaji Elefo” was kidnapped on his farm where he went  to do some farm works.

The incident it was gathered happened around 3.00 p.m and  the police and local vigilantes were said to be on the trail of the kidnappers.

Sources closed to the village told journalists in Ilorin that, the  kidnappers who carried out the act were said to be four  in numbers and that they  invaded the victim farm and  took him away.

Sources added that, the kidnappers were said to have been armed with gun and other dangerous weapons when they invaded the victim village .

Contacted, the state police command Public Relations Officer(PPRO) Mr. Okasanmi Ajayi said he was yet to get the details at press time. 

He said, ” I am yet to get the report of the incident from  Divisional Police Officer(DPO) of Asa local government where the incident happened”.

But,  a senior police officer  from the state police command who sought anonymity confirmed the incident saying that, ” We are working round the clock to ensure the victim get freedom from the kidnappers”.

Recall that some 29  travellers  along Omu-Aran axis in Irepodun local government council area of the state were kidnapped  two weeks ago before they were released after paying ransom to their abductors.

