Emerging Africa Group makes senior executive appointments

Stella Abimbola Shopeju

By Nkiruka Nnorom

Emerging Africa Group, EAG, a frontline African investment banking franchise, has made senior executive appointments in a move to strengthen leadership capacity as the business continues to grow across all areas of its operation.

According to the group, as it builds internal capacity, it is determined to deploy superior human capital, processes, strategy and culture as a means to consolidate growth across the group and prepare for even more growth by ensuring appropriate manning of all key roles at senior levels.

As a result, some executive appointments have been made and approved by the relevant group boards.

Among them are Stella Abimbola Shopeju, who was appointed Director of Resources and Chief Executive Officer, Emerging Africa Capacity Building. Shopeju is a well-versed business executive, she has nearly 20 years experience working in the power, telecommunications, and finance sectors.

She is specialized in financial planning and controls, human capital and talent management, commercial performance, FinTech, and payment solutions.

She was the Deputy Managing Director for Lumos Nigeria where she was responsible for, among others, aligning the group R&D effort with the market realities and growth ambitions of the company, leading social impact and community investment/interventions while leading the Human Resources and Legal functions.

Also, Felicia Ine Sonubi, has been made the Managing Director, EAC Trustees Limited. Sonubi has over 20 years of experience in Corporate Legal Advisory and Trusteeship. In the course of her career in the Trust Industry, she was the Managing Director/CEO of Apel Capital & Trust Ltd and Managing Director/CEO of Oceanic Trustees Nigeria Limited.

She cut her teeth in Corporate Legal Practice at various levels in the Legal Department of Union Bank of Nigeria Plc after being called to the Nigerian Bar in 1991.

Felicia Ine Sonubi

Chukwuemeka Anazodo

Dipo Ashaolu

Sola Odebunmi

Olutoye Sanni

Moruf Adekanmbi

On the other hand, Chukwuemeka Anazodo, has been appointed as Group Chief Financial Officer. Anazodo is a finance business partner with over a decade of financial services sector working experience in preparing and analyzing financial statements, audit, tax and regulatory management, strategy and investor relations, treasury and cash flow management, business process automation, budget preparation and analysis, corporate rating management and finance team training and development.

Prior to joining Emerging Africa Capital Limited as the Group CFO, he was with Mainstreet Capital Limited as the CFO. He worked with two of the big four accounting firms; Deloitte & Touché and Ernst & Young at different times during his career.

He has over six years combined experience with the big four firms, and he was involved in the audit of various financial services institutions. He was also the Head Finance and Investor Relations at United Capital Plc.

In the same vein, Dipo Ashaolu, has been appointed the Fund Manager, Emerging Africa Asset Management Limited. Ashaolu is a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)-registered Fund/Portfolio Manager with seven years industry experience having honed his skills at Greenwich Asset Management Limited (a subsidiary of Greenwich Merchant Bank) where he grew through the ranks first as an analyst and ultimately as the fund manager in 2017 with assets under management valued at over N21 billion, N9 billion of this was made up of three CIS Funds that consistently outperformed their benchmarks.

Sola Odebunmi, is now Head, Trust Services, EAC Trustees Limited. He is an experienced Trustee and senior corporate and commercial lawyer. He is a graduate of Law from the University of Ibadan and an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, UK. Prior to joining ALM Consulting Limited, he was also the Team Lead for Legal Services at FBN Mortgages Limited (now FirstTrust Mortgages Limited).

Olutoye Sanni has been appointed as Head, Public Trust, EAC Trustees Limited

Sanni, is a lawyer and experienced Trust Professional with over seven years cumulative experience in Law, Investment Banking (Project Finance) and Public Trust services.

His academic and professional qualifications include a Bachelor’s Degree in Law from the University of Exeter, UK, a Master’s Degree in Transnational Commercial Law from the University of Sussex, UK, a BL (Barrister at Law) from the Nigerian Law School as well as a Professional Certificate in Investment Management from the Chartered Institute of Securities & Investments (CISI) UK.

In the course of his career, he has gained relevant exposure at leading institutions such as the Bank of New York Mellon, Paul Usoro & Co, United Capital Plc, Lakewood Investment & Trusts and STL Trustees Ltd.

Moruf Adekanmbi has been appointed Financial Controller. Adekanmbi, is a Chartered Accountant with Masters in Marketing with over 15 years of experience in banking, compliance Finance & Accounts.

He started his career with Standard Trust Bank (Now UBA). He was the CFO of Capital Assets Ltd prior to joining Emerging Africa Group.

