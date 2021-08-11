By Soni Daniel

The Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested the quartet of Lucky Ebhogie, Richman Kas Godwin, Israel Justin and Precious Iwuji for internet-related fraud.

They were arrested in the Sabo area of Kaduna, Kaduna State following intelligence on their alleged involvement in internet-related fraud activities.

Preliminary investigation, according to a statement by the EFCC Spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, reveals that the suspects are mostly involved in impersonation and romance scam, faking the identities of United States of America military personnel on foreign missions to deceive their victims.

One of the suspects, Lucky Ebhogie allegedly recruited his mother into the scam by using her account to launder suspected proceeds of crime.

The statement said that on July 30, 2021, he purchased a Mercedes Benz GLK car for N7 million through the mother’s bank account.

Another suspect, Precious Iwuji, was discovered to have sold her photographs and Facebook account to internet fraudsters, which they used to ensnare their victims.

“The suspects will soon be charged to court,” the statement said.

Vanguard News Nigeria