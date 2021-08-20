Governor Godwin Obaseki has been commended by the World Bank for bringing together stakeholders in the public and private sector to deliver major reforms in basic education and skills development in Edo State.

The governor received the commendation from the World Bank’s Senior Education and Technology Policy Specialist and Global Lead for Technology and Innovation in Education, Mr. Robert Hawkins at a MasterCard sponsored programme, ED Tech on Monday.

Speaking during the programme which had the theme, “Back to school — But is it back to learning,” Mr. Hawkins noted that Governor Obaseki “has really done a fantastic job and has been a leader on the African continent in thinking about where innovative talent is and how he can construct the partnerships that can bring innovation to education.”

Mr. Hawkins noted that the process of comprehensive reform in the education sector begins with finding a leader who is willing to go outside the public sector to look for innovation. He further pointed out that effective leadership is necessary for constructive public-private partnerships that can take advantage of the knowledge that those in the private sector have and use it to meet the needs of the public sector.

In April 2018, the Governor Obaseki led administration implemented far-reaching reforms in the basic education sector. The administration partnered with social enterprise, NewGlobe, which served as technical partner in deploying technology based modern methods of teacher training, lessons delivery, pupils’ evaluation and classroom management through the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (EdoBEST) programme which is managed by Dr. Joan Osa Oviawe, Chairman Edo SUBEB.

A total of 9,632 classrooms have been renovated, 204 classrooms have been constructed, 37,629 pupil desks and chairs have been distributed and 32 fences have been constructed. Schools have also been equipped with over 11 million instructional materials including exams, textbooks, posters, homework books, flashcards and supplementary literacy remediation books.

These are apart from the thousands of school teachers which have been trained in the programme as well as the thousands of teacher computers which have been handed over to teachers to facilitate the teaching process. The reforms have led to measurable improvement in education indices in Edo State. While there are steps to further deepen the programme to enable greater accomplishment.

Moderated by Julia Gichuru, Head of Public Affairs and Communications at MasterCard Foundation, the programme also had Gloria Joseph-Raji, Senior Economist at the World Bank in attendance.