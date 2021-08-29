There has been excitement globally by international students looking to study in the UK since the announcement of the Post Work Study Visa officially called the Graduate route visa. The UK government has opened for applications on July 1st, 2021. The Graduate Route was created for international students who successfully completed a degree program at undergraduate or postgraduate level in the UK and look for work, or work for 2 – 3 years after completion of their degree.

According to Minister for Future Borders and Immigration Kevin Foster, as the UK rebuilds and recovers from the adverse effects of the global pandemic, the world’s best and brightest talents who wish to begin / grow a career at the highest level of business, science, arts, and technology are welcome to use the United Kingdom as the natural place to fulfil career aspirations. This will ensure international students can easily secure the visa status they need to continue living, working and fulfilling their dreams in the UK once they have received a gold standard qualification from one of our world leading education institutions.

Speaking on the Graduate Route for International students in the United Kingdom, The Director of Drums School Finders; Mrs. Nnembu Ada Nwokeji stated that students do not need a job offer to apply for this route. It is a friendly visa route that will favour all good students, who passed their degree academically and complied with the visa rules. It will allow students build a career, change jobs, develop their skills and engage and network for 2-3 years after graduation without work restrictions. She also added that students do not need to show a bank statement or proof of funds or proof of English language to apply for this visa.

The Graduate route will see the UK government attracting the best talent, retain the brightest and the best international students and have them contribute to the UK labour market and economy while ensuring they get gainful employment and furthering career opportunities in diverse industries. This has put the UK back on the top spot as a top international student study destination with comparable work opportunities with countries like Australia, Ireland and Canada. Mrs Nnembu Ada NWOKEJI said the effect of this policy has translated in more enquires for students looking to study in the UK, increased applications of students looking to study in the UK and increased visas being issued to students applying to study in the UK.

Nwokeji further added that the graduate route is a guaranteed route for all graduates but stressed that students going to the UK should adhere strictly to the conditions on their BRP because this could be one reason students could miss out on having a successful application. Students who work more hours than allowed may risk not qualifying for the Graduate route visa. In an Instagram post from @drumsstudyabroad the Instagram page for Drums School Finders several warnings have been posted alerting students of the result of not adhering to the rules on their BRP.

The UK government has also made favourable policies to negate the effect of the corona virus. For students due to start their studies in September and unable to travel due to travel restrictions , they have provided extensions until April 2022 to enter the UK in order to be eligible and still qualify for the Graduate Route Visa. This is also great news for the international student community.