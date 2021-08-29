.

By Dennis Agbo

A lecturer in the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu Alike (AE-FUNAI) Ebonyi State, Dr Joseph Chukwu, has donated his 37-year-old NYSC T-Shirt to his daughter, Chinaza, who is proceeding on National service within the week.

Dr Chukwu who is a lecturer in the Department of Mass Communication and the pioneer Public Relations Officer of the institution said he reserved the uniform after his youth service in Otu, Iseyin local government area of old Oyo State for any of his future children.

He said the preservation was a way of preserving important historical landmarks which should not be destroyed and urged individuals and the government to reserve important and ancient landmarks as artefacts for future generations.

Dr. Chukwu said he deserves a place in both the Guinness Book of Records and the NYSC Hall of Fame.

In her reaction, Miss Chinaza Chukwu expressed joy at the gift and described her father as the best in the world.

“I have known my father as an unparalleled archivist, most of his secondary school books are well preserved in his big library in our house.”

Miss Chukwu is a graduate of Criminology and Security Studies from Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu Alike (AE-FUNAI), Ebonyi State.

Vanguard News Nigeria