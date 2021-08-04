DIGITAL INSURANCE: Heirs Insurance, Life deliver on 5mins turn-around time

By Cynthia Alo

Digital insurance companies, Heirs Insurance Limited (HIL) and Heirs Life Assurance (HLA), have confirmed that customers are now able to purchase insurance policies from their websites in five minutes.

The service ensures that customers have access to quick insurance, completing transactions in minutes from wherever they are, without any human intervention.

This development signals the kick-off of the companies’ ambition to digitalise insurance and provide a viable alternative for customers to purchase products and request claims without delay, as well as learn more about insurance.

Niyi Onifade, Managing Director, Heirs Life Assurance, explained that the websites were designed to remove the barrier of accessibility.

He said: “For us at Heirs Insurance and Heirs Life, our business revolves largely around satisfying our customers and we understand the important role technology plays in making that happen, as well as widening the scope of our offering to underserved markets.

Presently, our websites offer a web app feature that allows customers to buy and pay for policies in just five minutes and request for claims within 24 hours. This, we believe, is the ease customers truly deserve and we are glad to be pioneering that”.

Dr Adaobi Nwakuche, Ag. Managing Director, Heirs Insurance Limited, confirmed the companies’ stance on technology offering ease and comfort to customers.

She said: “We are delighted that customers can now purchase products via our websites. This milestone speaks to the innovation we are bringing into the insurance industry and more importantly, our commitment to our customers. Our promise of simple, quick, accessible, and reliable insurance service is closer than ever.”

