MANAGING Director of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Bashorun Askia Ogieh has felicitated with the government and people of the state on the 30th anniversary celebration of the state noting that the state is on the right path to excel.

The DESOPADEC boss in a statement on Thursday stated further that Deltans as a people have cause to thank God for His divine intervention and guidance in their affairs saying, “We started on a challenging note when it all began. Having to build a new capital city from scratch, confronted by very difficult terrain, faced with an environment ravaged by the exploitation of our natural resources, Delta State has held its head high.”

Speaking further, he said: “The journey to building the Delta of our dream obviously began with the birth of the fourth republic in 1999 when elected governors began uninterrupted running of the state. In education, health, transportation, human capital development and job creation, sports and entertainment, our people have conquered their environment and lifted our state to greater heights.

“Our faith in God which has always been promoted by all administrations has seen our people unwaveringly hold to our collective virtues of peace, good neighbourliness and sustenance of an atmosphere for businesses and individual enterprise to thrive.

“And in Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, we have a leader that espouses and drives the spirit of development, uplifting people out of poverty, making job creators out of our energetic youths and engendering the environment that makes the politics of running the state a healthy, competitive and rancor-free affair.”

On the activities of the DESOPADEC, he said: “We have an agency of government that has proved a master stroke in addressing the peculiar needs of oil producing communities. Our mandate areas will continue to enjoy prime attention with the amazing support of our governor, Sen. Dr. Okowa.

“On behalf of the Board, management and staff of DESOPADEC, I congratulate the Governor, members of the State House of Assembly and all the good people of Delta State on this landmark anniversary. We are on the right course and our state will continue to excel.”

