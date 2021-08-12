.

Dayo Johnson Akure

The Wife of Ooni of Ife, Olori Naomi, Silekunola Ogunwusi, has pleaded with the striking members of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), to consider the situation of COVID-19 in the country and call off the ongoing strike.

Olori Ogunwusi made the appeal while presenting gift items to new mothers and their newly delivered babies at the Sckye Hospitals, in Akure, Ondo state capital.

According to her” it is imperative for doctors to consider the health standard of the citizenry and call off the strike because it could lead to loss of lives and any life lost would never be regained.

“I will first of first say that duty comes first and the work of medical doctors are sacred, actually close to the work of God, it’s a passionate professional that is beyond money.

“It is about fulfilment and I will just encourage our resident doctors to call off their strike for the sake of common man in this country.”

Olori Ogunwusi equally appealed to the Federal government to see the need to come to good terms with the striking doctors in a bid to end the strike in the interest of the common man.

“Our government should also do something about the strike urgently since in any sector of the government, the health sector is very important, it is how you treat doctors they will also treat the patient.

” So our governments should do something so that these doctors can call off their strike immediately,” she said.

While lauding the management of Sckye hospitals and its owner, Dr Thomas-Wilson Ikubese, she said that am impressed with the good infrastructure here. it is a very lovely place as we all know that health is wealth, Sckye hospitals is a healthy environment, you can see the neatness and it is kudos that a place of such can be in the centre of Akure, Ondo capital city to serve humanity .”

Responding after taking the Olori round the facility accompanied by his wife, Dr lkubese said ” We are encouraged by her support and kind gesture to continue providing free antenatal care to pregnant women in Ondo State and environs.

Vanguard News Nigeria