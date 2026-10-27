Nasarawa NDC Publicity Secretary quits party, declares support for SDP candidate

By Edwin Philip, Lafia

The Publicity Secretary of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Nasarawa State, Mr Joseph Danjuma, has resigned from the party and declared support for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate, former Inspector-General of Police, Abubakar Adamu.

Danjuma announced his resignation in a letter titled “Letter of Resignation” addressed to the state chairman of the NDC, citing a lack of opportunity to perform his duties as the party’s spokesperson.

“I wish to humbly resign my membership and position as the Publicity Secretary of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Nasarawa State Chapter, with immediate effect,” he stated.

Explaining his decision, he added: “My decision follows the lack of opportunity to perform my role as the spokesperson of the party in the state.”

Following his resignation, Danjuma declared his intention to join Adamu’s campaign ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

“With this development, I hereby fully join the campaign train of Ex-IGP Adamu. Thank you,” he said.

Danjuma, a journalist who has worked with print and broadcast media organisations, previously served as Chief Press Secretary to former Nasarawa State Deputy Governor, Hon. Dameshi Luka.

He had earlier expressed support for Adamu at a rally organised under the auspices of the Alago Support Group.

Speaking at the event, Danjuma said the group was formed out of a desire for the Alago people to participate actively in decisions concerning the political future of Nasarawa State.

He said the group considered Adamu a suitable candidate based on his record of public service and experience as a former police chief.

Danjuma also highlighted Adamu’s connections with the Alago community, noting that he had attended school with some prominent sons and daughters of the area in Obi and had maternal ties to the people.

“We have resolved that we will no longer be onlookers or fence-sitters while the political destiny of our dear state is being decided. The time to participate, to take a stand and to take our destiny in our own hands is now,” he said.

He maintained that members of the Alago community should be free to support candidates of their choice, citing Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution, which guarantees freedom of peaceful assembly and association.

Efforts to obtain a reaction from the NDC chairman in Nasarawa State, Hon. Dogo Shammah, regarding Danjuma’s resignation and his stated reason for leaving the party were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.