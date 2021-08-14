.

…They died Wednesday’s night after eating with Friends – eyewitness

they were found foaming – Police

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo State Police Command on Saturday confirmed the report of the death of an intending couple, Chidebere Anusiem and Amara Ehirim, from Ogwa and Mbieri respectively in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State, last Thursday.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Micheal Abattam, told Vanguard in Owerri, that the incident happened at the couple’s apartment, Naze in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State.

According to the Police, preliminary investigations, the intending couple both were found lifeless in their room with foam in their mouth.

“We suspected the cause of their death was as a result of generator fumes, When the police arrived at the apartment we saw foam in their mouth,” Police said.

However confusion has trailed the death of the about to wed couple, an eyewitness who spoke to Vanguard said: “They were seen drinking and enjoying with friends around Naze Beer Parlour. There was no issue even when they left from the area to their residence. It was after that Wednesday’s night we got the news that the man and the woman were no more. He had introduced to some people that he will marry that lady and that they were in the process.

“For me, their death was a surprising thing nobody expected. they never complained of an illness. No attack on them just like that they were found dead. Until now I can’t believe it. The wife is a hustler, she sells tea and food supplement around Naze and even inside the town in Owerri.”

He added: “People said the guy came back from outside the country and has almost concluded the process of marrying the lady before their untimely death. This is very painful.”