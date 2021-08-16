UK-headquarteredchallenger bank, Kuda Technologies, has unveiled the design of its new Lagos office, created by renowned interior designer, Spazio Ideale.

Founded in 2019 by Babs Ogundeyi and Musty Mustapha, the startup is the challenger bank for Africa, making banking accessible, affordable and rewarding for all Africans on the planet.

Kuda, the much-vaunted bank of the free, has more than 1.4 million customers in Nigeria, its launch country, where it operates as Kuda Microfinance Bank.

Riding on the waves of a high-performance team, Kuda has positioned itself as one of Nigeria’s foremost neobankswith its exciting offers including overdrafts, free transfers and zero card maintenance fees and now, its new office space.

In typical fashion, Kuda’s new office differs from the norm for most Nigerian companies as it optimises features like lighting, colours, and design for its high-performance team. Subtle touches in different office sections help portray the company’s culture of transparency and foster innovative thinking.

Toluwani Odukoya-Ijogun, Kuda Microfinance Bank’s Head, Brand and Marketing, expressed her excitement about the new office space. “I think Spazio Ideale has done a fantastic job by designing our offices. These designs are world-class and international and will definitely stand in the global setting, for sure.”

In his comments, OreFakorede, who leads communications at Kuda Microfinance Bank, likens the workplace to a living space that fosters creativity and interactions. “There’s no clutter when you’re coming to the office, and it doesn’t feel like you’re under duress. That really helps with thinking… You’ll probably not go the whole day without talking to someone. There are no cubicles here, no false sense of privacy, or some thin wall between you and the next person. It also makes us respect each other without needing actual walls to make us respect each other.”

Spazio Ideale, the interior design company behind iconic office spaces like Paystack’s or Max.ng’s, was the innovative team behind Kuda’s clean and relaxing look. Since its launch in 2015, it has employed a customer-centric approach that features creative designs, experiential spaces, and excellent execution.

Speaking on Kuda’s office, Tomi Bamgbelu asserts that the quality of any office space is directly correlated to productivity. “The intelligent use of space reflects consideration of space planning needs, ergonomics, and proper lighting and when prioritised, these can work together to achieve productivity. Workplace design can also reinforce positive company culture.” Tomi pointed out that Kuda’s new office design was inspired by the company’s mission, vision, and culture. “During a briefing session, the CEO of Kuda took us through the company’s objectives and mission and shared his perspectives on workplace productivity strategies and the future of banking. That was majorly what inspired the design,” she reveals.