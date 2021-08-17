The Oyo chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged all churches and Christians to remain united in love as enunciated in the association’s motto: “That they all may be one.”

The charge is contained in a communique signed by the state CAN Chairman, Apostle Joshua Akinyemiju, on Monday in Ibadan, after its state executive council meeting.

The communique noted that stakeholders at the meeting were unanimous in the call for unity of purpose among Churches and Christians as well as love for humanity.

They emphasised the need for everyone to take responsibility in view of the presence of the third wave of COVID-19, while calling on churches to continue to strictly adhere to all the preventive protocols.

“It is our individual responsibility to stay safe and alive,” it read.

The association also lauded Gov. Seyi Makinde administration’s efforts in the areas of employment, security, infrastructure, education, healthcare as well as payment of workers salary and retirement benefits of pensioners.

The clerics assured Makinde of their continuous prayers and support of the entire Christian community in the state.

“The success of the governor will be the success of all Christians in the state.

“However, Makinde should also not abandon the Christians and their activities.

“He should uphold the principle of justice and fairness in his dealings with religious bodies within the state.

“What is good for the goose is also good for the gander. It is the desire of Christians in the state that the Office of a Special Assistant to the Governor on Christian Affairs be created, and a good Christian be appointed to the office.

“We pray that God Almighty will grant our indefatigable, visionary and result-oriented governor more wisdom and strength to lead Oyo State to greater heights.

“May Oyo State continue to witness peaceful co-existence, progress and fruitfulness in all facets of our endeavours in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ,” they said.

