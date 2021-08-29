By Tony Ubani, Temisan Amoye

The Super Eagles training camp has opened with the arrival of Aba Warriors defender Adekunle Adeleke, South Africa-based goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has also landed.

The England-based trio of Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi have followed suit but will be unavailable for the trip to Cape Verde based on UK COVID-19 regulations.

The Super Eagles open their Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign when they host Liberia on Friday, September 3rd at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, Lagos state.

A trip to Cape Verde follows on Tuesday, September 7th, which the Spain and England-based Super Eagles players are certain to miss due to UK COVID-19 regulations on red-list nations, which Cape Verde is listed.

ALSO READ: PARALYMPIC GAMES: Bose Omolayo wins gold, sets record

Premier League and Spanish La Liga clubs unanimously agreed to withhold their players from international fixtures taking place in red-list nations, depriving national teams of star individuals.

Players would be required to observe a mandatory ten-day quarantine on return from red-list nations as per UK COVID-19 regulations, depriving clubs of their availability for at least three league and cup fixtures.

Other international stars to miss fixtures include Mohammed Salah, the Brazilian and Argentine contingent in England and Spain. As both South American giants feature on the red-list

#SoarSuperEagles #team9jastrong

Vanguard News Nigeria