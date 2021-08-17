The Super Eagles of Nigeria will play Egypt, Sudan and Guinea Bissau in Group D of next year’s Africa Cup of Nations. The competition will commence on January 9th with a clash between Cameroon and Burkina Faso.

See full groups below

Group A: Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Cape Verde

Group B: Senegal, Zimbabwe, Guinea, Malawi

Group C: Morocco, Ghana, Comoros, Gabon

Group D: Nigeria, Egypt, Sudan, Guinea Bissau

Group E: Algeria, Sierra Leone, Equatorial Guinea, Cote D’ Ivoire

Group F: Tunisia, Mali, Mauritania, Gambia