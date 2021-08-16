A highly revered cleric in Borno state, prophet Elijah Hagin, has berated the senseless killings all over the country, especially the most recent Jos killings. It was reported that some Travellers were coming from a religious event in Bauchi – a North Eastern state in Nigeria – in a convoy of buses when they were attacked at Rukuba road, in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Reacting to the heinous act, Elijah Hagin, who is also The general Overseer Of Exousia Door Evangel Ministries Inc. Maiduguri Borno State Nigeria condemns this barbaric act in its entirety. In his word, he said “ it is so inhuman and unthinkable how some unscrupulous elements are hell-bent on destroying lives and properties, I wish to condemn in strong terms the unprovoked attack on innocent Muslim travellers in Jos which led to the death of 23 people and injuring of 26 others yesterday (Saturday).

I call on the Authorities in Plateau state to do everything to ensure that the perpetrators of this heinous crime are arrested speedily and prosecuted. They should be given the maximum punishment prescribed by the law of the land.

I equally call on all people in plateau state to show restraint and go about their normal duties while ensuring that they fully cooperate with law enforcement agents to expose anyone who has a hand in this dastardly act. May God restore peace and tranquillity to Plateau and the country in general.

Prophet Elijah Hagin is a well-respected Cleric, With more than two decades of full-time ministry, Elijah & Nathalie Hagin (The wife) are among the leading voices championing the gospel of Christ Jesus with a prophetic edge that has announced them to most parts of the world.

As founders of Exousia Door Evangel Ministry, made up of fast-growing branches across Nigeria, they have impacted millions of lives worldwide through their passion and resilience for soul winning and humanity.

Vanguard News Nigeria