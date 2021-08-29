By Precious Chukwudi

Former air hostess and realtor, Maria Chike; 23-year-old lawyer, Jumoke Adedoyi, JMK, and 26-year-old Kaduna-born Sammie, who says he is an amateur filmmaker, have been evicted from Big Brother House, BBNaija, Shine Ya Eye Season 6 show.

Maria, who had earlier said she has a phobia for being broke, told host, Ebuka, that “I like Pere as a Friend.”

On her future plans, Maia says she wants to relocate back to Lagos and open up a business.

JMK was the first housemate to leave Biggie’s house tonight, out of the nominated lot that includes Pere, Maria, Cross, Queen and Sammie.

However, she said, she was a convenient choice, as friends had been made before she got into the house.

Recall that JMK was one of the surprise housemates of the last eviction night, when Biggie introduced new set of housemates.

In a chat with Ebuka, she says she felt like she was a convenient choice to be nominated as most housemates had already made friends before her entry.

She says she looks forward to being a success after the show and that she had no regrets so far.

Then Sammie. He described himself as an amateur filmmaker.

In a chat with Ebuka, he spoke about his relationship with Angel; he said they were just “vibing” as friends.

Sammie added that Angel had given him options but that he couldn’t take what she was doing in the house.

The BBNaija’s tall and handsome dude, Sammie, had earlier hinted about how he prepared before coming into the reality show.

He revealed that it was not easy as he could not do it alone.

According to Sammie, he was not expecting to reach the level he had gone in the Big Brother Naija Season 6 (Shine Ya Eye) show.

So it was through the help of his friends that he made it to the house. He said he wants to create movies.

