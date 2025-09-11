BBNaija: Otega says God directed him, Kayikunmi predicts Imisi to win

By Adewale Adesewa

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 10 housemates Otega and Kayikunmi have shared their experiences about life in the Big Brother house and made predictions.

During an interview with Yanga FM on Wednesday, Otega revealed that his BBNaija journey started with an unusual encounter.

“Last year I was in Benin, coming back to Lagos with my guy when one woman came to me and said, ‘Bros, I get message for you.’ I thought she wanted to borrow money, but she said no, that God asked me to go for Big Brother,” he explained.

The reality TV star admitted he didn’t take the message seriously at first. “I was just laughing and I asked her, ‘Which God? The one I’m serving or another one?’ She told me not to play with it. So this year when a friend sent me the link, I just filled it. I didn’t argue,” Otega added.

Otega said he signed up for the show to gain visibility, not out of desperation.

“I am a chef before I entered the house. People ask me why I went there, and I tell them it is a platform. Before, you cannot call me to Yanga FM, but now people can hear me. It is not a do-or-die for me,” he said.

Otega also named who he believes has the best chance of winning season 10 edition. “For me, the winning is between Imisi and Thelma. Imisi has been giving gbas gbos since day one, while Thelma never watered down anything. She is herself and still playing the game,” he explained.

Kayikunmi agreed that Imisi has stood out. “The person that I know that will win is Imisi. From the first day, she caught everyone’s attention. She even removed her wig the moment she entered. Her makeup, the way she talks, the way she acts, everything about her is strategic. She has not slept on it yet, she’s always keeping up,” Kayikunmi said.

However, he noted that BBNaija is unpredictable. “You might have your plan for going to the house, but God has his own and Big Brother has his own too,” Kayikunmi added.

The two ex-housemates agreed that while the game is tough, staying true to oneself is key. “At the end of the day, if you know what you are going there for, when you see something else it will not enter your eyes. You will do what you want and come out,” Otega concluded.